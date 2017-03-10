Democrats to Elect Delegates, March 28

Registered Democrats in Ward 2 will be holding a caucus at The Harvard Kent School (50 Bunker Hill Street) on Tuesday March 28, 2017 at 6:30 pm to elect delegates and alternates for the 2017 Massachusetts Democratic Convention, where Democrats from across Massachusetts will gather to adopt a new Party Platform. The Convention will be held on Saturday, June 3rd at the Tsongas Arena in Lowell.

“Our caucuses are a great opportunity to strengthen our Party’s organization and to welcome new participants who are interested in getting involved in our Party,” commented Massachusetts Democratic Party Chair Gus Bickford. “Delegates will be voting on our Party Platform in Lowell, and we want to make sure that every Democrat has a voice in this process. This is a time for all of us to come together and speak to our shared Democratic values.”

The caucus is open to all registered and pre-registered Democrats in Ward 2 and the Democratic Committee welcomes all eligible participants. Any person who is not 18 years of age at the time of the caucus but will be 18 by the 2018 Primary date (September 11, 2018) may pre-register to vote with the City of Boston Election Department. Delegates will be divided equally between men and women, and all ballots will be written and secret. In the spirit of inclusion, youth, minorities, and people with disabilities who are not elected as delegates or alternates may apply to be add-on delegates, either at their caucus or online at www.massdems.org