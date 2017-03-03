Police Briefs 03-02-2017

Assault

02/22/17 – A victim on Bunker Hill Street reported he heard a knock on his door, and when he opened it, a man demanded money to pay a debt. The suspect then swung at the victim and motioned to his waist as if he had a gun, although no weapon was shown. The suspect then fled the scene. A search of the area was to no avail.

Warrant

02/23/17 – Officers in the area of Vine Street placed an individual under arrest for an outstanding warrant.

Leaving the Scene – Motor Vehicle Accident

02/26/17 – A victim on Monument Avenue reported she parked her vehicle, and when she returned, she saw damage to the left front bumper and fender area of her car. The victim was able to reattach the bumper temporarily. A video of the incident might be available.