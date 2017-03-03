Online Tool for Summer Jobs Now Available

Mayor Martin J. Walsh announced the opening of SuccessLink, an online tool that enables Boston youth to register for summer jobs. The SuccessLink application will be available from Saturday, February 25th until 11:59 pm on Friday, March 31st. Teens can apply 24 hours a day on the BCYF Youth Engagement & Employment Division website on boston.gov.

“A summer job is so much more than just a paycheck,” said Mayor Walsh. “It’s also a chance to explore career options, experience new things and meet new people. Giving our young people an opportunity to have a summer job builds confidence and sets students on the path for a successful career.”

Through SuccessLink, young people can register for the summer Youth Employment Program lottery, get connected to resources and join civic engagement initiatives designed to empower youth. Applicants will be able to manage and update their information online.

Teens interested in applying must meet the following requirements:

Must be a full-time resident of the City of Boston

Must turn 15 years old on or before Friday, August 18th, 2017

Cannot turn 19 years old, on or before Friday, August 18th, 2017

Must be legally permitted to work in the United States

Boston is a leader in youth employment across the nation with a focus on offering meaningful employment opportunities to young people ages 15-18. Summer opportunities include paid positions with the Boston Police Department, Zoo New England, radio stations, Boston municipal government departments and and as tutors, mentors and counselors at many summer day programs. Last summer nearly 3,000 young people were employed through SuccessLink.

Applying for a summer position with SuccessLink does not guarantee a job. Applicants can visit BCYF Division of Youth Engagement & Employment at 1483 Tremont Street, Roxbury, or call 617-635-4202 for assistance with the application. Visit www.boston.gov/health-and-human-services/youth-employment-programs for more information.