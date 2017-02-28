Sen DiDomenico to Host Annual St Patrick’s Celebration on March 3

Sen. Sal DiDomenico will once again be hosting the Annual DiDomenico Foundation St. Patrick’s Day Celebration on Friday, March 3, beginning at 6:30 p.m., at the Bunker Hill Knights of Columbus Hall in Charlestown.

This event has become the official kick-off to the St. Patrick’s Day season. In addition to a traditional Irish dinner, the night will include Irish music, step dancers, comedy by Tony V, bag pipers, videos by elected officials and the annual presentation of the Golden Shamrock Award to a community leader. Over 75 federal, state, and local elected officials are also expected to attend and several of them will try their favorite St. Patrick’s Day jokes. Political figures joining the festivities include Gov. Charlie Baker, Congressman Mike Capuano, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, Attorney General Maura Healey, Senate President Stan Rosenberg, Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria, Cambridge Mayor Denise Simmons, Suffolk County District Attorney Dan Conley, Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan, Middlesex County Sheriff Peter Koutoujian, and many more! There will also be a special surprise guest as well. This has quickly become one of the most popular St. Patrick’s Day traditions in the Greater Boston community.

For more tickets and more information on the event, please call (617) 387-3327. Proceeds will go to The DiDomenico Foundation, which funds educational scholarships for high school students, as well as a large toy drive during the holiday season for domestic violence and homeless shelters throughout the Greater Boston area.