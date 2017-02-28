Police Briefs 02-23-2017

Charlestown Beat

Burglary – Residential

02/13/17 – A victim on Walford Way reported an unknown person was kicking and banging on his door in an attempt to gain entry. The victim also said his apartment had been broken into a few days before.

Larceny

02/13/17 – A victim on Third Avenue reported he placed his iPhone and $200 in an unsecured locker, but when he returned, the items were gone. A surveillance video of the incident might be available.

Aggravated Assault

02/14/17 – A victim on Bunker Hill Street reported during an argument in her apartment between two males, one of them pushed her to the ground, brandished a knife and threatened the other man. The suspect was gone upon police’s arrival, but complaints will be sought in Charlestown Court.

Vandalism

02/14/17 – A victim on Main Street reported unknown person(s) broke the back window of her place of business using a shovel.