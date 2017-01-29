Sports 01-26-2017

Townie Sports

By Kevin Kelly

OLD SULLY’S NOT CLOSING, HILLBILLIES STILL PLAYING

On Saturday, February 11, appearance at “Old Sully’s” by the Bunker Hillbillies is still on. It has all the makings of a special evening. It is also an excellent opportunity to “roast” the rumor-mongering Kevin “Alfalfa” Kelly, who reported last week that Old Sully’s might be closing this year. Reports of Old Sully’s closing are not true. I heard it straight from the Sullivan family that patrons and supporters of this great “Townie” institution can rest easy. It is not closing. The concert, however, will go on Feb. 11.

BASKETBALL

Charlestown guard Jose Garcia tallied 14 points and four assists to lead a balanced offense as the “Townies” disemboweled West Roxbury by a 77-39 score. Leo Boucher and his St. Clement Anchormen destroyed St. Joseph Prep to the tune of 64-27 to remain in a second place tie with Pope John XXIII and Lowell Catholic (each with 5-2 league records) in the wide-open Catholic Central League. In a game against North Andover, Tiger forward Patrick Kelly made several highlight reel hustle plays in the final minute (block, assist, offensive rebounds) to help send the game into overtime, but North Andover prevailed by a score of 70-65 in a non-league thriller.

SWIMMING

In a combined meet with Wheaton College and WPI, UMass-Dartmouth freshman Carly Cahill finished 3rd place in the 200 Freestyle Relay, 13th in the 100 Breaststroke, 14th in the 50 Freestyle, and 16th in the 100 Freestyle. In an exciting 122-122 tie with SUNY, Elms junior Aislinn Carrier placed 1st in the 200 Freestyle and 200 Freestyle Relay, and 2nd in the 50 Freestyle and 100 Freestyle.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

UMass-Dartmouth wing Patrick Wrenn blasted two shots on net to go along with a whopping 12 penalty minutes as the Corsairs cuffed Stonehill by a 6-2 margin. Yale wing Mike Doherty pelted the goalie with four shots as the Bulldogs steamrolled Dartmouth by a 7-0 score. Northeastern wing Brendan Collier tallied a goal as the Huskies outlasted Merrimack 4-1.