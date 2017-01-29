BYOB Licenses Approved by License Board, Would Apply to Charlestown

By Seth Daniel

Council President Michelle Wu hailed a decision by the Boston License Board late last week in finally approving regulations that would allow small restaurants outside of the downtown neighborhoods to apply for a ‘Bring Your Own Bottle’ license.

Wu proposed the measure more than a year ago, patterning it off of other successful BYOB regulations in places like Winthrop, and with an eye to helping small business restaurant owners who cannot get, or are not yet ready for, a full liquor license or beer and wine license. In December 2015, the City Council passed Wu’s recommendation and Mayor Martin Walsh signed the ordinance. Since that time, the License Board has been reviewing and reviewing regulations to make it palatable.

The measure is now in effect after a vote on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

“Today’s vote brings us one big step closer to implementing BYOB in Boston,” said Wu on Jan. 18. “Not only will BYOB give small business owners another tool to boost economic activity, but it will also provide consumers with more dining out options in our neighborhoods. The result will be a more vibrant restaurant scene across the whole city.”

Previous regulations prohibited patrons from bringing alcoholic beverages for their own consumption onto licensed premises. The new rules permit restaurants outside downtown neighborhoods with a capacity of 30 or less, and they must offer table service by wait staff. It would apply to restaurants in Charlestown that do not have a liquor license or a beer and wine license. The fee for the license annually would be $400.

The program is prohibited from restaurants in downtown, North End, South End, Bay Village, Chinatown, Seaport, West End, Beacon Hill and Back Bay.

The following rules would apply to those who have a BYOB license: