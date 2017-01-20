Ryan Appointed to Transportation Committe

By Seth Daniel

House Speaker Bob DeLeo announced late last week that State Rep. Dan Ryan has been appointed to the House Temporary Transportation Committee to focus in on additional issues that go beyond Ryan’s normal duties on the regular Transportation Committee.

“In his role on the Transportation Committee this past session and his day-to-day work on behalf of his constituents, Representative Ryan has proven himself a true leader on transportation issues,” said DeLeo in a statement.

Ryan said after his inauguration two weeks ago that he intends to focus in on transportation issues on the MBTA and in Charlestown as part of his priorities for the new legislative session.

“This is in line with my priorities that I’ve set,” he said.

The Committee is made up of several House members in addition to Ryan.