Community Meetings on One Charlestown Scheduled for Tonight

By Seth Daniel

Two members of the Charlestown Neighborhood Council (CNC) and others have scheduled the first in a series of public meetings starting today, Jan. 19, on the One Charlestown redevelopment of the Bunker Hill Housing Development.

The meeting, announced in a letter by Amanda Reinfeld and William Galvin of the CNC, as well as Diane Valle of the Friends of the Training Field. The meeting will take place on Jan. 19, at 7 p.m., in the American Legion at 26 Adams St.

The meeting is one of the first community-oriented meetings to take place since the 90-day delay went into place in December on the project, which brings nearly 3,000 units of housing in a 13-block, mixed income development – replacing 1,110 public housing units on a one-to-one basis.

“We know each of you care about our Charlestown community and want to help make it the best one square mile historic town that it can be, for all of us,” read the letter from Reinfeld and Galvin. “We support a plan to redevelop/rehabilitate the Bunker Hill Public Housing Project for the current and future residents. The existing housing is unacceptable housing, and needs to be addressed.”

Those involved said the goal of the meetings will be to inform the community and focus on consensus positions, such as the size of the development and the height of some of the buildings, organizers said.

“The proposed One Charlestown redevelopment is an inappropriate plan for our community,” read the letter.

Concerns that will be raised include:

The proposed density with 6,000 new Charlestown residents to add to our current population.

This increase in population is in excess approximately 25 percent of our current population.