Police Briefs 01-12-2017

CHARLESTOWN BEAT

Assault

01/03/17 – Officers responded to Tufts Street for a report of a man with a knife.

The victim told officers a male suspect known to him showed up at his door, displayed two knives and threatened him. The suspect then fled the scene in a grey Chevrolet.

The matter is under investigation.

Larceny

01/06/17 – Officers responded to First Avenue for a report of kids stealing from the coffee shop.

As a result of the subsequent investigation, the suspects were identified, trespass orders were issued against them, and complaints may be sought.

Larceny

01/09/17 – A victim on Walford Way reported when he met the suspect to sell him a used iPhone, the suspect grabbed it and fled the area. The victim chased him, and during the pursuit, the suspect dropped the phone.

Officers searched the area for the suspect to no avail.