Letters to the Editor

Dear Editor:

The article, “Grass Roots Group now opposing One Charlestown; seek answers {Dec.20, 2016] is a wonderful example of a small group of citizens who are banding together to educate, question and confront this new project in Charlestown. As pointed out in the article, they are in favor of this project but have concerns over density, parking and traffic.

Yes, we do have concerns living here, quality of life issues such as air pollution resulting from idling vehicles while trying to enter and exit this one square mile. With an addition of over 3000 units, it is inconceivable that the City is even entertaining this huge development while barely acknowledging our traffic nightmare.

The group have been raising questions, looking for answers, and, more importantly, alerting others about this new project. It should be noted that there are other numerous projects being developed and proposed and yet again, no solutions to the ongoing traffic congestion.

When I was living in the City of Revere, in the eighties, a developer proposed a building of 30 stories at the end of Revere Beach. A group of citizens questioned how a building of this size would fit into the neighborhood and what were the current height restrictions? As it turned out through research, the zoning laws were antiquated and if I remember correctly, there was no height restrictions on buildings.

With little help from City Hall, we formed a group, Revere Citizens for Orderly Development, Inc.

By canvassing the city of Revere we were able to put a question on the ballot to rezone the laws and also included a one year moratorium on building units over 3 stories. Over 85% of the citizens voted to rezone the city, which included height restrictions, square footage per units as well as providing better parking requirements.

Our mantra, “Yes, We Can Fight City Hall” worked as the ballot question voted on by the citizens, resulted in our community neighborhoods being developed and expanded in a more orderly fashion.

This is an example of standing up and confronting what is happening in a neighborhood.

Through education and a desire for a better quality of life now and in the future, this group is on target.

We all need to support, be involved and thank them for stepping up to the plate for the whole community. This is important, please get involved.

Ann Kelleher

DOG COMMUNITY HELPING OUT

Dear Editor:

After the devastating six-alarm fire that occurred on December 16 in Charlestown, the local dog community is banding together to help the victims of the tragedy. While numerous efforts have been made to assist those left homeless, a special event is being hosted in honor of Jessica Dunfey and her dog, Nala. Jessica is a prized “Charlestown Dogs” community member and activist for families affected by autism.

A Valentine’s Day themed event, titled “Charlestown Pooch Smooch”, was conceived by two local businesses that have been supported by Ms. Dunfey’s patronage, 2 Dogs Treats and Tails & Sails. Co-Founder of 2 Dogs, Christian Merfeld, and Founder of Tails & Sails, Christina Mulé, have assembled a large group of local businesses to bring Boston a dog event that is sure to be remembered.

The event will take place at Charlestown’s Crate Escape on February 11th, 2017 from 1 to 4 pm. Guests are invited to bring their dogs along to partake in a Parisian flower market themed kissing booth. Photographs will be taken by professional photographer Jane Louie for a $25 donation to capture this special memory with their loved ones just in time for Valentine’s Day. Light refreshments will be provided and there will be incredible items available for raffle from local businesses including 2 Dogs Treats, Summit Dog Company, Tails & Sails, Smoochie Poochies, Spirit of Boston, Navy Yard Bistro, Pier 6, Ameriprise, Kurgo, Slobbr, Crate Escape, Brewers Fork, the USS Salem, and Mass Bay Lines.

Proceeds will benefit Ms. Dunfey and her dog Nala, as they continue to rebuild their lives.

This event, following a tragedy is an effort to spread love to those affected. We are hoping to bring out strong community support to show that love can spread faster than fire.

To learn more about this event, please visit: https://poochsmoochcharlestown.eventbrite.com We look forward to seeing you at Crate Escape (200 Terminal Street, Charlestown, MA 02129) on February 11th from 1-4pm!

