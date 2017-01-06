Police Briefs 01-05-2017

Charlestown Beat

Threats

12/27/16 – A victim on Decatur Street reported after she received threatening texts, four males showed up at her door. The victim immediately called the police, and the suspects fled. The victim stated she did not know the suspects, but they may have been involved in an altercation with her boyfriend earlier in the day.

Assault

12/29/16 – As a result of a dispute at Bunker Hill Industrial Park, a female was assaulted by a co-worker. The manager of the business observed the incident, and complaints may be sought

Larceny

12/30/16 – A store manager on Main Street reported a black male entered the store and began stealing items. The suspect has been seen before by store employees, and video of the crime was available. Detectives will investigate.

Assault

01/01/17 – An Uber driver said he was dispatched to Walker Street to pick up a client. When the driver arrived, the client, who for some reason was extremely upset, opened the car door and attempted to pull the driver out and punch him. Fearing for his safety, the victim fled the area.