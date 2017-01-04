Ten Most Borrowed Book at BPL Listed

The ten most frequently borrowed books from Boston Public Library locations in 2016 took patrons from a modern day train in England to early twentieth-century Boston and to many places in between. It’s not too late to read one or more of these great titles before the end of the year. Stop by and borrow one today or reserve your copy online at www.bpl.org.

All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr: Set during WWII and told from the perspectives of a young French girl and German soldier, demand for this 2015 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction winner carried over into 2016.

The Girl on the Train by Paula Hawkins: In this suspenseful thriller, nothing is as it appears.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Cabin Fever by Jeff Kinney: Greg Heffley may be wimpy, but demand for this series is not. The other books in the Diary of a Wimpy Kid series were also heavily borrowed in 2016.

Fates and Furies by Lauren Groff: The story of a seemingly-charmed marriage told from two very different perspectives.

Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates: In this memoir written for his son, Ta-Nehisi Coates shares his experience with racism as a black man in America and hopes for the future.

My Brilliant Friend Book One: Childhood, Adolescence by Elena Ferrante: Told in a vibrant and descriptive setting, the mystery surrounding the real identity of Elena Ferrante kept this story of friendship on patron’s minds.

Go Set a Watchman by Harper Lee: Set twenty years after To Kill a Mockingbird, this ‘lost’ early novel by Harper Lee features an adult Scout returning to Maycomb at a time of radical change.

Wonder by R.J. Palacio: This children’s book about a boy with a facial deformity attending school for the first time was a staple on summer reading lists throughout the city in 2016.

The Boston Girl by Anita Diamant: The story of a young immigrant growing up in early twentieth-century Boston.

Luckiest Girl Alive by Jessica Knoll: A dark psychological thriller about a woman who appears to have the perfect life, but has a past full of tragedy and secrets.

