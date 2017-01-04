MGH Institute Helps Charlestown Charities During Holidays

MGH Institute of Health Professions supported several charities in Charlestown and throughout Greater Boston during this season of giving. The organizations supported were:

The Welcome Home Initiative, Constitution Inn YMCA, Charlestown Navy Yard. Faculty and staff raised $3,175 to support the initiative, which includes collaboration with the Massachusetts Department of Veterans’ Services and the US Veterans Administration. The initiative provides a free, full-year membership at any YMCA of Greater Boston branch to veterans who have served in Iraq or Afghanistan since 9/11/01 and who have service-related injuries.

Harvest on Vine Food Pantry, Charlestown. More than 300 items of non-perishable food items were donated to the non-profit housed at Saint Mary-Saint Catherine of Siena Parish, which serves Charlestown residents regardless of race, religion, or way of life. Sponsored by the Student Government Association and the IHP Acts of Service Club.

Charlestown Chamber of Commerce. The Institute sponsored holiday wreaths displayed on street poles lights along Main Street and Bunker Hill Street in Charlestown.

Action for Boston Community Development (ABCD), Boston. At the school’s annual holiday party, faculty and staff donated more than 150 new toys for the organization’s annual Holiday Toy Drive to support the non-profit’s mission of helping low-income families overcome poverty while living with dignity.

Community Servings, Boston. The Institute community bought $1,495 worth of pies through the non-profit’s Pie in the Sky bake sale. Ninety percent of the proceeds go to help feed critically ill and homebound residents in Eastern Massachusetts.

The Home for Little Wanderers, Boston. Dozens of new toys from the Institute’s annual Angel Tree Drive were donated and sent to the non-profit which helps more than 7,000 individuals each year.

Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless, Boston. Employees volunteered to work at a gift-wrapping booth at the CambridgeSide Galleria to support the organization’s A Bed for Every Child initiative. Sponsored by the Staff Council.

Food For Free, Cambridge. Students in the IHP Acts of Service Club volunteered at the food pantry, packing boxes of fresh foods that were delivered to city residents unable to visit the facility.

A Million Thanks, California. Students, faculty, and staff wrote more than 120 holiday cards that were sent to troops serving both abroad and at home, as well as those who have been injured and are in hospitals. Sponsored by the Office of Student and Alumni Affairs.

“I am so proud of the spirit of giving and generosity displayed by our students, staff, and faculty that these charitable gifts represent,” said MGH Institute President Jan Bellack. “This holiday generosity is one of the many ways the Institute supports those in need in Charlestown and throughout Greater Boston.”